Left Menu

Fatal Big Cat Encounter in Lakhimpur Kheri

A 60-year-old man named Surajuddin was killed in a suspected big cat attack near the Dudhwa Buffer Zone in Lakhimpur Kheri district. Although confirmed as a big cat attack, the exact species remains unverified. Officials suspect a leopard due to nearby pugmarks, but further investigation is pending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lakhimpurkheri | Updated: 31-12-2025 16:53 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 16:53 IST
Fatal Big Cat Encounter in Lakhimpur Kheri
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded near the Dudhwa Buffer Zone in Lakhimpur Kheri district, where a 60-year-old man named Surajuddin was killed in a suspected big cat attack. The incident occurred near Panditpurva village under the Dhaurahra forest range, as forest officials reported on Wednesday.

Surajuddin, a resident of Magrauli village, was found partially eaten near the Dahaura nullah. Kirti Chaudhary, Deputy Director of the Dudhwa Buffer Zone, confirmed this casualty but stated that it was unclear if the attacker was a tiger or a leopard, pending post-mortem results.

The authorities launched a combing operation to investigate the presence of the big cat, yet without success. Notably, pugmarks believed to be those of a leopard were discovered nearby, heightening suspicions of a leopard attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Political Firestorm Erupts Over 'Mini Bangladesh' Allegations in Karnataka

Political Firestorm Erupts Over 'Mini Bangladesh' Allegations in Karnataka

 India
2
BJP to Combat 'Misinformation' with VB-G RAM G Awareness Drive in Jharkhand

BJP to Combat 'Misinformation' with VB-G RAM G Awareness Drive in Jharkhand

 India
3
Generous Devotion: Guntur's Rs 1 Crore Donation to Education

Generous Devotion: Guntur's Rs 1 Crore Donation to Education

 India
4
Karnataka Bill Faces Scrutiny Amid Free Speech Concerns

Karnataka Bill Faces Scrutiny Amid Free Speech Concerns

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025