Fatal Big Cat Encounter in Lakhimpur Kheri

A tragic incident unfolded near the Dudhwa Buffer Zone in Lakhimpur Kheri district, where a 60-year-old man named Surajuddin was killed in a suspected big cat attack. The incident occurred near Panditpurva village under the Dhaurahra forest range, as forest officials reported on Wednesday.

Surajuddin, a resident of Magrauli village, was found partially eaten near the Dahaura nullah. Kirti Chaudhary, Deputy Director of the Dudhwa Buffer Zone, confirmed this casualty but stated that it was unclear if the attacker was a tiger or a leopard, pending post-mortem results.

The authorities launched a combing operation to investigate the presence of the big cat, yet without success. Notably, pugmarks believed to be those of a leopard were discovered nearby, heightening suspicions of a leopard attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)