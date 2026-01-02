Left Menu

Flaming Celebration: Swiss Ski Resort Bar Engulfed by Fire

A fire at a Swiss ski resort bar was reportedly started by 'fountain candles' attached to champagne bottles, leading to a swift and widespread blaze. The local prosecutor indicated that the candles ignited when they came too close to the ceiling, sparking the conflagration.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A devastating fire engulfed a Swiss ski resort bar, reportedly due to 'fountain candles' attached to champagne bottles. The flames ignited as the decorations were carried too close to the ceiling, according to local prosecutor Beatrice Pilloud on Friday.

Pilloud explained that the initial investigations pointed toward the burning candles, also known as 'Bengal lights,' as the trigger for the blaze. These flames quickly spread, resulting in a rapid and extensive fire.

The incident underscores the potential danger posed by such celebratory devices when not used with caution, raising concerns over safety protocols in entertainment venues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

