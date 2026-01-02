Resounding Victory: BJP Dominates Maharashtra Civic Polls Unopposed

The BJP and its Mahayuti allies have clinched 68 seats unopposed in the Maharashtra civic polls, slated for January 15. This remarkable outcome illustrates the party's strengthening grip on urban local bodies, as highlighted by BJP leader Keshav Upadhye on Friday.

Among the 68 unopposed victories, 44 were claimed by the BJP, predominantly in the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation, followed by regions such as Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad, and Panvel. Notably, BJP candidates Manjusha Nagpure and Shrikant Jagtap were elected unopposed in Pune's ward number 35 after their competitors withdrew.

Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol celebrated these triumphs, predicting a BJP mayor for Pune. Attributing the success to factors like Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's popularity and strategic planning by state president Ravindra Chavan, BJP leaders emphasized their increasing dominance in municipal governance.

