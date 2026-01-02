Left Menu

Resounding Victory: BJP Dominates Maharashtra Civic Polls Unopposed

In the Maharashtra civic polls, the BJP and its allies won 68 seats unopposed, demonstrating their growing influence in urban local bodies. The party's strategy and the popularity of leaders like Devendra Fadnavis contributed to these victories, with significant wins in areas like Kalyan-Dombivli and a promising outlook for Pune.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 02-01-2026 22:25 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 22:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP and its Mahayuti allies have clinched 68 seats unopposed in the Maharashtra civic polls, slated for January 15. This remarkable outcome illustrates the party's strengthening grip on urban local bodies, as highlighted by BJP leader Keshav Upadhye on Friday.

Among the 68 unopposed victories, 44 were claimed by the BJP, predominantly in the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation, followed by regions such as Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad, and Panvel. Notably, BJP candidates Manjusha Nagpure and Shrikant Jagtap were elected unopposed in Pune's ward number 35 after their competitors withdrew.

Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol celebrated these triumphs, predicting a BJP mayor for Pune. Attributing the success to factors like Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's popularity and strategic planning by state president Ravindra Chavan, BJP leaders emphasized their increasing dominance in municipal governance.

