Devastating Missile Strike Rocks Kharkiv

A multi-storey apartment building in Kharkiv, Ukraine, was hit by Russian missiles, injuring at least 25 people. The airstrike has caused massive destruction and has left residents and officials grappling with the aftermath. Rescue teams are working to clear rubble and find survivors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2026 22:26 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 22:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a recent escalation of hostilities, Russian missiles targeted a multi-storey apartment building in Kharkiv, northeastern Ukraine, on Friday, resulting in widespread damage and injuries to at least 25 people, as per local officials.

Images and videos circulating online capture the aftermath, showcasing plumes of smoke rising amidst the devastation, while emergency responders navigate the debris and wreckage. Regional Governor Oleh Syniehubov confirmed the extensive damage caused by the missile strikes, believed to be carried out using two ballistic missiles.

Syniehubov reported that rescue teams are actively working at the scene, focusing on removing debris and locating any individuals trapped underneath. Meanwhile, Mayor Ihor Terekhov stated that the number of injured might be closer to 30. Kharkiv, located just 30 km from the border, has been a focal point of aerial attacks amid the ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

