Sports Highlights: Exciting Wins, Draft Declarations, and Olympic Hopes

Auston Matthews scored a hat trick to propel the Toronto Maple Leafs to a thrilling 6-5 victory over the Winnipeg Jets, overcoming a three-goal deficit. This marks the Jets' eighth consecutive loss, with Matthews at the center of the Leafs' comeback.

In college football, Ole Miss advanced to the College Football Playoff semifinals after a last-minute field goal clinched a 39-34 victory over Georgia. Meanwhile, Indiana is emerging as a title favorite following a dominating win over Alabama.

The U.S. men's ice hockey team unveiled its roster for the 2026 Olympics, hoping to end its gold-medal drought with a balanced mix of returning and new players. In other news, Venus Williams will return to the Australian Open with a wildcard entry, marking her comeback at Melbourne Park after five years.

