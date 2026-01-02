Left Menu

Tremors in Mexico: A Seismic Jolt to the New Year

A 6.5 magnitude earthquake hit southern and central Mexico, interrupting President Claudia Sheinbaum's press briefing. The epicenter was near San Marcos, Guerrero, causing landslides around Acapulco. While no serious damage was reported, the quake prompted panic among residents and tourists in Mexico City and Acapulco.

A strong earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.5 shook southern and central Mexico on Friday, catching many by surprise, including President Claudia Sheinbaum. Her first press briefing of the year was interrupted as seismic alarms blared, drawing immediate attention to the event.

Originating near San Marcos in Guerrero, close to the Pacific coast, the quake triggered landslides and ignited panic among both residents and tourists in Mexico City and Acapulco. The Mexican national seismological agency confirmed the epicenter's proximity to Acapulco, a popular resort town.

Despite the magnitude, Governor Evelyn Salgado confirmed to President Sheinbaum that significant damage was not reported. However, communication was disrupted in some areas, creating concern among locals like Dr. Jose Raymundo Díaz Taboada, who faced difficulties reaching friends in nearby regions.

