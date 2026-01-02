Tragedy on the Trail: Colorado's First Suspected Fatal Mountain Lion Attack in Decades

A tragic incident unfolded in Colorado as a hiker was found dead in what is believed to be the state's first fatal mountain lion attack in over 25 years. The woman was discovered on the Crosier Mountain trail, with nearby hikers spotting a mountain lion close to her body.

A doctor among the hikers attempted to revive the woman but found no signs of life. Wildlife officers later killed two mountain lions in the area, though it remains unclear if either were involved in the suspected attack. Investigations are underway with necropsies being performed to check for human DNA and diseases.

With mountain lion attacks rare in Colorado, this incident has sparked concern as conservation efforts have led to a strong mountain lion population. Authorities continue to warn of potential wildlife encounters as animals descend to lower elevations in search of prey.

(With inputs from agencies.)