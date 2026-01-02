Left Menu

Tragedy on the Trail: Colorado's First Suspected Fatal Mountain Lion Attack in Decades

A suspected fatal mountain lion attack has claimed the life of a hiker in Colorado, marking the state's first such incident in over 25 years. The woman was found unresponsive on a trail near Estes Park, and authorities have since killed two lions in the area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2026 23:22 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 23:22 IST
A tragic incident unfolded in Colorado as a hiker was found dead in what is believed to be the state's first fatal mountain lion attack in over 25 years. The woman was discovered on the Crosier Mountain trail, with nearby hikers spotting a mountain lion close to her body.

A doctor among the hikers attempted to revive the woman but found no signs of life. Wildlife officers later killed two mountain lions in the area, though it remains unclear if either were involved in the suspected attack. Investigations are underway with necropsies being performed to check for human DNA and diseases.

With mountain lion attacks rare in Colorado, this incident has sparked concern as conservation efforts have led to a strong mountain lion population. Authorities continue to warn of potential wildlife encounters as animals descend to lower elevations in search of prey.

