Indonesia-Japan Wildlife Exchange: Komodo Dragons Set for Shizuoka

Indonesia is set to loan two Komodo dragons to Japan in a bid to boost conservation efforts. The rare reptiles, which are classified as endangered, will be sent to Shizuoka's zoo with hopes of successful breeding.

In return, Indonesia will welcome red pandas and giraffes as part of the wildlife exchange program aimed at enhancing biodiversity and public awareness. The initiative follows a recent agreement signed ahead of a state visit by Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto.

The Komodo dragons, the world's largest lizards, are expected to arrive in Japan by June, according to Japan's TV Shizuoka. Indonesia, which is home to over 3,000 of these reptiles, is contributing significantly to the conservation push.