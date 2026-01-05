Left Menu

Revolutionizing Jammu & Kashmir: Fast-Tracking Infrastructure and Mega Projects

World-class infrastructure is transforming Jammu and Kashmir with the Centre and Union Territory fast-tracking 61 projects under the PRAGATI mechanism. Of these, 15 projects have been completed. Key developments include a rail link, highways, and hydroelectric projects, enhancing connectivity and energy sectors, with most issues resolved efficiently.

Revolutionizing Jammu & Kashmir: Fast-Tracking Infrastructure and Mega Projects
  • Country:
  • India

World-class infrastructure development in Jammu and Kashmir is progressing at a swift pace, courtesy of the coordination between the Centre and the Union Territory under the PRAGATI mechanism, as Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo announced on Monday.

During a press conference by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) and the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), Dulloo revealed that 61 projects worth Rs 4.12 lakh crore are being monitored through the Project Monitoring Group (PMG) portal. Of these, 15 projects amounting to Rs 69,000 crore are complete, while 46 others are in various stages of implementation. High-priority ventures worth Rs 1.12 lakh crore are under the Prime Minister's watch.

Dulloo highlighted remarkable achievements like the Jammu–Udhampur–Srinagar–Baramulla Rail Link and the Kishanganga hydroelectric project. The PRAGATI framework's impact is underscored by the completion of six high-priority projects. With the Indus Water Treaty in abeyance, the pace of project implementation is expected to accelerate, especially in power sectors.

