Market Reacts: U.S. Military Action in Venezuela Drives Oil and Defense Stock Gains

Futures tied to the S&P 500 and Nasdaq climbed on Monday, influenced by U.S. military actions in Venezuela that led to boosts in oil company stocks. The move promises greater access for American firms to Venezuela's abundant oil reserves.

Despite the ongoing U.S. embargo, oil stocks like Exxon Mobil and Chevron saw significant upticks. Analysts describe this geopolitical event as a structural story rather than a catalyst for long-term oil price hikes.

Key Wall Street indexes, initially closing the previous week with losses, show early gains for 2026. As investors await crucial labor market data, attention turns to the potential impact on Federal Reserve policies this year.

