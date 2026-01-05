Left Menu

Market Reacts: U.S. Military Action in Venezuela Drives Oil and Defense Stock Gains

Futures linked to the S&P 500 and Nasdaq rose after U.S. military actions in Venezuela, leading to gains in oil and defense stocks. Investors expect increased U.S. access to Venezuelan oil reserves. Meanwhile, key indexes maintain a positive trend, with attention on labor market data influencing future Fed policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-01-2026 18:38 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 18:38 IST
Market Reacts: U.S. Military Action in Venezuela Drives Oil and Defense Stock Gains
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Futures tied to the S&P 500 and Nasdaq climbed on Monday, influenced by U.S. military actions in Venezuela that led to boosts in oil company stocks. The move promises greater access for American firms to Venezuela's abundant oil reserves.

Despite the ongoing U.S. embargo, oil stocks like Exxon Mobil and Chevron saw significant upticks. Analysts describe this geopolitical event as a structural story rather than a catalyst for long-term oil price hikes.

Key Wall Street indexes, initially closing the previous week with losses, show early gains for 2026. As investors await crucial labor market data, attention turns to the potential impact on Federal Reserve policies this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Venezuela's Deposed Leader Maduro Faces U.S. Justice in New York Court

Venezuela's Deposed Leader Maduro Faces U.S. Justice in New York Court

 United States
2
Revolutionizing Aquaculture: India's First Integrated RAS Trout Farm Unveiled

Revolutionizing Aquaculture: India's First Integrated RAS Trout Farm Unveile...

 India
3
Attempted Break-in at VP JD Vance's Ohio Home

Attempted Break-in at VP JD Vance's Ohio Home

 Global
4
Sovereignty Steadfast: Mexico's Stance Against U.S. Intervention

Sovereignty Steadfast: Mexico's Stance Against U.S. Intervention

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026