Swiss Tragedy: Bar Safety Oversight Leads to Fatal Fire

In a tragic oversight, Crans-Montana's mayor revealed that no safety inspections have occurred since 2019 at the Swiss bar that erupted in flames on New Year's Day, claiming 40 lives.

Mayor Nicolas Feraud expressed his deep regret during a Tuesday press conference, acknowledging the absence of fire safety checks from 2020 to 2025. He explained that the sound-proof foam in 'Le Constellation' was deemed safe by authorities at that time.

Initial reports suggest the deadly blaze may have started when sparkler candles ignited the ceiling in the bar's basement. As a preventative measure, all sparkler candles have now been banned from indoor venues, according to local authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)