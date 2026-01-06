Left Menu

Swiss Tragedy: Bar Safety Oversight Leads to Fatal Fire

In Crans-Montana, Switzerland, a bar fire that killed 40 people revealed that safety inspections had not been conducted since 2019. Mayor Nicolas Feraud admitted the oversight and announced a ban on sparkler candles. The fire was likely caused by sparklers igniting the bar's basement ceiling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2026 15:29 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 15:29 IST
In a tragic oversight, Crans-Montana's mayor revealed that no safety inspections have occurred since 2019 at the Swiss bar that erupted in flames on New Year's Day, claiming 40 lives.

Mayor Nicolas Feraud expressed his deep regret during a Tuesday press conference, acknowledging the absence of fire safety checks from 2020 to 2025. He explained that the sound-proof foam in 'Le Constellation' was deemed safe by authorities at that time.

Initial reports suggest the deadly blaze may have started when sparkler candles ignited the ceiling in the bar's basement. As a preventative measure, all sparkler candles have now been banned from indoor venues, according to local authorities.

