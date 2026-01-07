Safety Oversight Failures: The Inferno at Crans-Montana's Le Constellation Bar

A tragic fire incident at 'Le Constellation' bar in the Swiss ski resort of Crans-Montana has raised questions about safety oversight. The deadly blaze, which claimed 40 lives, has been attributed to the negligence of mandated safety checks.

According to Stephane Ganzer, a senior security official in the canton of Valais, current regulations clearly stipulate that soundproofing materials, such as the foam used in the bar, should be subjected to regular inspections. The absence of such checks since 2019 contradicts claims made by Crans-Montana's Mayor Nicolas Feraud, who stated that annual inspections were not mandatory for the foam.

The incident has prompted a legal investigation to determine responsibility, highlighting Switzerland's stringent safety standards. Discussion continues about the regulatory lapses, and Ganzer emphasized that adherence to the safety laws would have prevented the tragic loss of lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)