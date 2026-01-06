Suraj Estate Developers Achieves Swift Sales Success with One Business Bay in Mumbai

Suraj Estate Developers Limited has announced a robust sales achievement for its new commercial endeavor, One Business Bay, located in South Central Mumbai. Within just 45 days of its launch, the company secured sales spanning 40,000 square feet, translating to a notable GDV of ₹200 crores.

One Business Bay is developed on a prime freehold land parcel of 0.75 acres and offers advanced office spaces boasting Gold LEED standards. The site is strategically positioned near Senapati Bapat Marg, enhancing connectivity and desirability for potential tenants and investors.

The project showcases innovative design by renowned Architect Hafeez Contractor, featuring premium business units, retail spaces, and multiple amenities, solidifying its status as a complete business ecosystem tailored for the future-ready corporate environment.

