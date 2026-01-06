Left Menu

Suraj Estate Developers Achieves Swift Sales Success with One Business Bay in Mumbai

Suraj Estate Developers Limited, a leading real estate firm, reports significant sales of 40,000 sq. ft. in 45 days for its commercial venture One Business Bay in South Central Mumbai. With a GDV of ₹200 crores, this reflects strong demand for high-quality office spaces in the region.

Updated: 06-01-2026 16:50 IST
Suraj Estate Developers Limited has announced a robust sales achievement for its new commercial endeavor, One Business Bay, located in South Central Mumbai. Within just 45 days of its launch, the company secured sales spanning 40,000 square feet, translating to a notable GDV of ₹200 crores.

One Business Bay is developed on a prime freehold land parcel of 0.75 acres and offers advanced office spaces boasting Gold LEED standards. The site is strategically positioned near Senapati Bapat Marg, enhancing connectivity and desirability for potential tenants and investors.

The project showcases innovative design by renowned Architect Hafeez Contractor, featuring premium business units, retail spaces, and multiple amenities, solidifying its status as a complete business ecosystem tailored for the future-ready corporate environment.

