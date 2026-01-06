Safety Oversight Exposed: Tragedy Strikes Swiss Ski Resort Bar

A tragic fire at 'Le Constellation' bar in the Swiss ski resort of Crans-Montana claimed the lives of 40 people on New Year's, with the victims primarily being teenagers. The bar had not undergone annual safety inspections since 2019, raising concerns about safety oversight.

The blaze was reportedly caused by sparkler candles that ignited the soundproof foam on the bar's ceiling, leading to a major fire incident. Crans-Montana's Mayor, Nicolas Feraud, expressed deep regret, stating that mandatory safety checks were not executed, as the law did not specifically necessitate checks on the foam material.

In the aftermath, the local authorities banned the use of sparkler candles within town venues and closed another establishment run by the same operators. Authorities are pressing charges, including homicide by negligence, against the bar owners.