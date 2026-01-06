Left Menu

Tragic Fire Claims Delhi Family; Community in Mourning

A tragic fire in northwest Delhi's Adarsh Nagar claimed the lives of a DMRC official, his wife, and their daughter. Suspected to be caused by a short circuit from a room heater, the incident has left the community grieving. Investigations are underway to determine the exact cause.

A tragic incident unfolded in northwest Delhi's Adarsh Nagar as a fire claimed the lives of a Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) official, his wife, and their 10-year-old daughter. Neighbors were jolted awake by the sound of shattering glass and smoke billowing from the residence in the early hours of Tuesday.

According to fellow residents on the fifth floor, a loud noise at around 2:30 a.m. prompted them to rush upstairs, where they discovered flames and thick smoke emanating from the family's one-bedroom flat. Despite their efforts to alert the occupants and attempts to break down the door, they were unsuccessful. An emergency call was placed to 112. Before the arrival of fire tenders, residents used available firefighting tools but were unable to prevent the tragic outcome.

The victims were identified as Ajay Vimal, an assistant section engineer with the DMRC, his wife Neelam, and their daughter. It is suspected that a short circuit in a room heater could have sparked the fire. An investigation is ongoing, while the community mourns the loss of a family known for their humility and warmth.

