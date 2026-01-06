Left Menu

Inferno in Tengpora: Scrap Yard and Carpet Godown Ablaze

A significant fire erupted in a scrap yard and carpet storage facility within a slum area in Tengpora. While no casualties occurred, the fire damaged goods worth lakhs and violated local regulations. Firefighters battled the blaze, averting potential fuel tanker disasters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 06-01-2026 20:29 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 20:29 IST
A massive fire erupted in a scrap yard and adjacent carpet godown in Tengpora, officials reported on Tuesday. Despite the destruction, there were no casualties.

The flames spread rapidly through the area, where scrap was stored for recycling, flouting the Srinagar Master Plan 2035. This regulation prohibits such commercial enterprises from operating near residential zones. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Authorities managed to prevent a potential catastrophe involving nearby fuel tankers. Firefighters, using dozens of fire tenders, were still combating the flames at the time of the last update.

(With inputs from agencies.)

