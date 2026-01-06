Chill Hits Delhi: First Cold Day and Deteriorating Air Quality
Delhi experienced its first cold day of the year with maximum temperatures plummeting, alongside a decline in air quality. The national capital's cold conditions saw temperatures dip well below normal, while air quality hit 'very poor' levels, raising health concerns among residents.
Delhi faced its first cold day of the year on Tuesday as maximum temperatures took a steep drop, introducing a noticeable chill across the city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that maximum temperatures varied between 13°C and 16°C, with Palam and Lodhi Road recording cold day conditions.
Cold day conditions are defined by the IMD as when the maximum temperature lies 4.5°C to 6.4°C below normal. Ambient temperatures saw a low of 15.7°C, which is 3.3 notches below the seasonal average. Relative humidity levels were noted at 100% in the morning, decreasing marginally by the evening.
Simultaneously, Delhi's air quality took a turn for the worse, with the Air Quality Index reaching 310, classified as 'very poor'. Factors like transport and peripheral industries are prominent contributors to the pollution load. The air quality is projected to stay in the 'very poor' category over several days.
(With inputs from agencies.)
