Minister Yadav Launches Monthly Review Meetings to Curb Delhi-NCR Air Pollution

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav has initiated monthly reviews for state action plans tackling Delhi-NCR air pollution. In a meeting with Rajasthan and Punjab officials, he emphasized targeted actions and electric vehicle procurement. The minister also called for greening efforts, addressing public transport gaps, and enforcing emission monitoring.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2026 19:14 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 19:14 IST
Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav has mandated monthly reviews of state plans to combat air pollution in Delhi-NCR, starting January. This decision was unveiled in a meeting with officials from Rajasthan and Punjab, marking the fifth of such discussions.

Yadav emphasized sector-specific action plans, holding accountable various departments for execution. The minister highlighted public transport issues in Alwar, Bhiwadi, Neemrana, and Bharatpur, urging for immediate procurement of electric buses and development of charging infrastructure.

He called for traffic management and waste reduction strategies, including the use of Mechanical Road Sweeping Machines. Closure notices for non-compliant industrial units were mandated, alongside campaigns on emission controls and waste segregation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

