Tragic Accident: Child Falls into Open Gutter in GIFT City

A five-year-old boy died after falling into an open gutter while playing near the GIFT City area, according to police reports on Tuesday evening. The tragic incident took place around 5.10 pm in Labour Colony, as confirmed by Assistant Sub-Inspector Shafiq Ahmad.

The area houses several ongoing construction projects, with laborers residing in nearby settlements. The young victim, Harsh Rajkumar Ram, who was playing with friends, plunged into a ten-foot-deep open drain. His parents are originally from Jharkhand, the authorities mentioned.

A firefighter bravely descended into the gutter using a rope to rescue the child, noted GIFT City's chief fire officer, Amar Pandey. Despite being transported to Gandhinagar Civil Hospital where doctors urgently administered CPR, the boy could not be revived. Investigations into the circumstances of this tragic event are under ongoing, stated Sub-Inspector Ahmad.

