Tragedy Strikes as Rogue Elephant Rampages in Jharkhand

A rogue elephant in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district has killed at least six people, including four from one family, in a series of attacks. The elephant had already claimed seven other lives previously. Authorities are working to redirect the elephant back to the forest with expert help.

A wild elephant has left a trail of devastation in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, killing at least six individuals, four from the same family, as per statements from senior forest officials on Wednesday.

The rogue tusker launched its fatal attacks in the Noamundi and Hatgamariah police station areas late Tuesday, confirmed Chaibasa Divisional Forest Officer Aditya Narayan. This incident comes after the elephant claimed seven lives, including a family of three, in the Kolhan region.

Efforts to divert the elephant back into the forest are underway, with reinforcement from West Bengal's Bankura district. The chaotic situation has led to the cancellation of several train services in the Chakradharpur division, highlighting the ongoing impact on transport.

