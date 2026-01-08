Russia says it struck energy facilities and ports used by Ukrainian military, agencies report

Russian forces ‌have carried out strikes on energy ⁠facilities and port infrastructure used by the Ukrainian ​military, Russian news agencies ‍reported on Thursday, citing the Defence Ministry.

The agencies ⁠added ‌that ⁠Russian troops had taken ‍control of the village of ​Bratske in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk ⁠region. Reuters could not ⁠independently verify the battlefield report.

Ukraine said ⁠Russian strikes plunged two ⁠southeastern regions ‌into near-total blackout overnight.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)