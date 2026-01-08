Russia says it struck energy facilities and ports used by Ukrainian military, agencies report
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 08-01-2026 14:58 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 14:58 IST
Russian forces have carried out strikes on energy facilities and port infrastructure used by the Ukrainian military, Russian news agencies reported on Thursday, citing the Defence Ministry.
The agencies added that Russian troops had taken control of the village of Bratske in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region. Reuters could not independently verify the battlefield report.
Ukraine said Russian strikes plunged two southeastern regions into near-total blackout overnight.
