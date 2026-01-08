Left Menu

Russia says it struck energy facilities and ports used by Ukrainian military, agencies report

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 08-01-2026 14:58 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 14:58 IST
Russia says it struck energy facilities and ports used by Ukrainian military, agencies report
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russian forces ‌have carried out strikes on energy ⁠facilities and port infrastructure used by the Ukrainian ​military, Russian news agencies ‍reported on Thursday, citing the Defence Ministry.

The agencies ⁠added ‌that ⁠Russian troops had taken ‍control of the village of ​Bratske in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk ⁠region. Reuters could not ⁠independently verify the battlefield report.

Ukraine said ⁠Russian strikes plunged two ⁠southeastern regions ‌into near-total blackout overnight.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Goa Cong MP says he got ECI notice asking him to prove identity to retain name in electoral rolls

Goa Cong MP says he got ECI notice asking him to prove identity to retain na...

 India
2
Iran's Araqchi says Tehran remains ready for negotiations with US 'based on mutual respect'

Iran's Araqchi says Tehran remains ready for negotiations with US 'based on ...

 Global
3
Iran condemns "meddlesome and deceptive" US remarks on its internal developments, accuses Washington of hostility

Iran condemns "meddlesome and deceptive" US remarks on its internal developm...

 Iran
4
FIR against national shooting coach for sexual assault of minor; NRAI suspends him

FIR against national shooting coach for sexual assault of minor; NRAI suspen...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Artificial Intelligence Literacy in Nursing Education for Ethical and Clinical Practice

Transforming Wastewater Treatment with AI for Sustainability and Circular Economy Goals

From Information to Acceptance: How Social Research Improves Mpox Response in Europe

Beyond Diamonds: How Structural Bottlenecks Are Holding Back Botswana’s Economic Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026