4 teenagers rescued from train after abduction in UP's Ballia

Police have rescued three girls and a boy who were allegedly abducted after leaving for an inter-college in Ballia district, officials said on Thursday.

According to the police, Naushad of Ubhaon area, in his complaint, alleged that on Tuesday, around 10 am, his daughter Jeba, 13, Anushka Rajbhar, 13, Ilma, 15, and Anushka's brother Adwitiya, 17, had gone to GMAM Inter College at Bilthara Road to attend classes, but they did not return home.

Despite extensive searches, their whereabouts remained unknown, he said.

Acting on the complaint, police registered a case on Wednesday under Section 137(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against unidentified persons, they said.

Following this, swift action was taken, and the four minors were traced and rescued safely from the Lichchhavi Express train, which was travelling from Sitamarhi to New Delhi, police outpost in-charge Mukesh Kumar said.

He said further investigation into the matter is underway.

