Left Menu

4 teenagers rescued from train after abduction in UP's Ballia

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 08-01-2026 14:58 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 14:58 IST
4 teenagers rescued from train after abduction in UP's Ballia
  • Country:
  • India

Police have rescued three girls and a boy who were allegedly abducted after leaving for an inter-college in Ballia district, officials said on Thursday.

According to the police, Naushad of Ubhaon area, in his complaint, alleged that on Tuesday, around 10 am, his daughter Jeba, 13, Anushka Rajbhar, 13, Ilma, 15, and Anushka's brother Adwitiya, 17, had gone to GMAM Inter College at Bilthara Road to attend classes, but they did not return home.

Despite extensive searches, their whereabouts remained unknown, he said.

Acting on the complaint, police registered a case on Wednesday under Section 137(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against unidentified persons, they said.

Following this, swift action was taken, and the four minors were traced and rescued safely from the Lichchhavi Express train, which was travelling from Sitamarhi to New Delhi, police outpost in-charge Mukesh Kumar said.

He said further investigation into the matter is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Goa Cong MP says he got ECI notice asking him to prove identity to retain name in electoral rolls

Goa Cong MP says he got ECI notice asking him to prove identity to retain na...

 India
2
Iran's Araqchi says Tehran remains ready for negotiations with US 'based on mutual respect'

Iran's Araqchi says Tehran remains ready for negotiations with US 'based on ...

 Global
3
Iran condemns "meddlesome and deceptive" US remarks on its internal developments, accuses Washington of hostility

Iran condemns "meddlesome and deceptive" US remarks on its internal developm...

 Iran
4
FIR against national shooting coach for sexual assault of minor; NRAI suspends him

FIR against national shooting coach for sexual assault of minor; NRAI suspen...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Artificial Intelligence Literacy in Nursing Education for Ethical and Clinical Practice

Transforming Wastewater Treatment with AI for Sustainability and Circular Economy Goals

From Information to Acceptance: How Social Research Improves Mpox Response in Europe

Beyond Diamonds: How Structural Bottlenecks Are Holding Back Botswana’s Economic Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026