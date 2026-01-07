Cold Wave Hits Haryana and Punjab

The biting cold wave has gripped Haryana and Punjab with temperatures plummeting to under five degrees Celsius, according to the meteorological department.

Narnaul, in Haryana, recorded the state's lowest temperature at four degrees Celsius, while Bhiwani shivered at five degrees.

In the neighboring Punjab, Bathinda emerged as the coldest spot with temperatures dropping to 4.6 degrees Celsius, affecting daily life in the region.