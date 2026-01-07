Left Menu

Cold Wave Hits Haryana and Punjab

Temperatures plummeted below five degrees Celsius in Haryana and Punjab. Narnaul was the coldest in Haryana at four degrees, while Bathinda recorded 4.6 degrees in Punjab. Other cities reported low temperatures, highlighting an intense cold wave across the region.

The biting cold wave has gripped Haryana and Punjab with temperatures plummeting to under five degrees Celsius, according to the meteorological department.

Narnaul, in Haryana, recorded the state's lowest temperature at four degrees Celsius, while Bhiwani shivered at five degrees.

In the neighboring Punjab, Bathinda emerged as the coldest spot with temperatures dropping to 4.6 degrees Celsius, affecting daily life in the region.

