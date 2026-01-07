Left Menu

Weather Halts Uttarakhand CM’s Visit to Rashtrakatha Event

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami was unable to attend the Rashtrakatha event organized at Nandini Nagar Mahavidyalaya, due to poor weather conditions. The event, supported by former MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, was meant to honor students and mark the former MP’s birthday on January 8.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gonda | Updated: 07-01-2026 21:22 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 21:22 IST
Weather Halts Uttarakhand CM’s Visit to Rashtrakatha Event
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami was forced to cancel his appearance at the Rashtrakatha program at Nandini Nagar Mahavidyalaya due to adverse weather conditions, according to event organizers.

The event, set under the august guidance of former MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, has been ongoing since January 1. Dhami was expected in Gonda for a brief one-day engagement to partake in the Rashtrakatha and honor high-achieving students from the Devipatan division.

Satyendra Singh of the Rashtrakatha committee expressed that despite plans for the chief minister's arrival at the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport followed by road travel to the venue, plans were thwarted by the weather. Dhami's rescheduled visit remains unannounced as the Rashtrakatha concluded on Wednesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Budaun Police Crack Down On Fake Call Centre Scam

Budaun Police Crack Down On Fake Call Centre Scam

 India
2
Blaze at Ambernath Chemical Company Under Control

Blaze at Ambernath Chemical Company Under Control

 India
3
NMC Paves Way for For-Profit Medical Colleges in India

NMC Paves Way for For-Profit Medical Colleges in India

 India
4
Ranthambore's Wildlife Safeguard: Tourist Vehicles to Get Dashboard Cameras

Ranthambore's Wildlife Safeguard: Tourist Vehicles to Get Dashboard Cameras

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven fintech boosts long-term bank stability but raises short-term risks

Post-pandemic surge in AI-powered mHealth reshapes healthcare delivery

Education’s AI revolution rests on telecommunications and ethics

Generative AI forces rethink of authorship, ownership and creative rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026