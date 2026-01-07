Weather Halts Uttarakhand CM’s Visit to Rashtrakatha Event

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami was forced to cancel his appearance at the Rashtrakatha program at Nandini Nagar Mahavidyalaya due to adverse weather conditions, according to event organizers.

The event, set under the august guidance of former MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, has been ongoing since January 1. Dhami was expected in Gonda for a brief one-day engagement to partake in the Rashtrakatha and honor high-achieving students from the Devipatan division.

Satyendra Singh of the Rashtrakatha committee expressed that despite plans for the chief minister's arrival at the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport followed by road travel to the venue, plans were thwarted by the weather. Dhami's rescheduled visit remains unannounced as the Rashtrakatha concluded on Wednesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)