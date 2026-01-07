Left Menu

Snow and Ice Chaos: Europe Hit by Winter Weather

A severe winter storm named Goretti has caused widespread travel disruptions across northwest Europe. Heavy snowfall in Paris led to flight cancellations and halted public transport, while Dutch airline KLM warned of de-icing fluid shortages. Across Europe, authorities urged remote work due to chaotic weather.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2026 18:19 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 18:19 IST
Snow and Ice Chaos: Europe Hit by Winter Weather
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A severe winter storm named Goretti blanketed northwest Europe on Wednesday, causing widespread travel chaos. Paris, in particular, witnessed heavy snowfall, leading to further flight cancellations at main airports and suspension of bus services as the city grappled with the rare sight of snow-covered streets.

Dutch airline KLM faced challenges, canceling 600 flights at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport due to a dwindling supply of de-icing fluid, which exacerbated the disruption at one of Europe's busiest hubs. Meanwhile, French and Belgian airports, and the Eurostar train service, experienced similar cancellations and delays.

Authorities across Europe encouraged remote work, with French officials banning certain vehicles to prevent accidents. The storm stretched from Spain to the Balkans, affecting transportation and infrastructure, while parts of Eastern Europe endured extreme temperatures, necessitating emergency measures in several towns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Carney Aims to Revitalize Canada-China Relations

Carney Aims to Revitalize Canada-China Relations

 Canada
2
Siddaramaiah Breaks Record as Karnataka's Longest-Serving Chief Minister

Siddaramaiah Breaks Record as Karnataka's Longest-Serving Chief Minister

 India
3
Political Shake-up: MNF-ZPM Alliance Unravels in Mizoram

Political Shake-up: MNF-ZPM Alliance Unravels in Mizoram

 India
4
BJP's Political Push: Nadda's Strategic West Bengal Visit

BJP's Political Push: Nadda's Strategic West Bengal Visit

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven fintech boosts long-term bank stability but raises short-term risks

Post-pandemic surge in AI-powered mHealth reshapes healthcare delivery

Education’s AI revolution rests on telecommunications and ethics

Generative AI forces rethink of authorship, ownership and creative rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026