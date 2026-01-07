Snow and Ice Chaos: Europe Hit by Winter Weather

A severe winter storm named Goretti blanketed northwest Europe on Wednesday, causing widespread travel chaos. Paris, in particular, witnessed heavy snowfall, leading to further flight cancellations at main airports and suspension of bus services as the city grappled with the rare sight of snow-covered streets.

Dutch airline KLM faced challenges, canceling 600 flights at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport due to a dwindling supply of de-icing fluid, which exacerbated the disruption at one of Europe's busiest hubs. Meanwhile, French and Belgian airports, and the Eurostar train service, experienced similar cancellations and delays.

Authorities across Europe encouraged remote work, with French officials banning certain vehicles to prevent accidents. The storm stretched from Spain to the Balkans, affecting transportation and infrastructure, while parts of Eastern Europe endured extreme temperatures, necessitating emergency measures in several towns.

