Left Menu

West Bengal Battles Unseasonal Chill: Mercury Dips Drastically

West Bengal faces uncharacteristically cold conditions with temperatures plunging below normal. Darjeeling and Sriniketan recorded the lowest temperatures in the region, while Kolkata's mercury hit a record low. The Indian Meteorological Department predicts these conditions to persist, accompanied by fog during the morning hours.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 07-01-2026 14:34 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 14:34 IST
West Bengal Battles Unseasonal Chill: Mercury Dips Drastically
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal is bracing for a spell of unseasonal cold as temperatures plunge below normal across the region. The Indian Meteorological Department has warned of a cold wave, with the mercury expected to remain low for the next three to five days.

In Darjeeling, the mercury dropped to a frigid 3.2 degrees Celsius, marking it as the coldest spot in the hills. Meanwhile, Sriniketan in the Birbhum district recorded the lowest temperature in the plains at 6.2 degrees Celsius, highlighting the widespread nature of the cold conditions.

Kolkata experienced a significant temperature drop, with the minimum reading falling to 10.3 degrees Celsius, over three degrees below the normal mark. The city also registered its coldest January day recently, when temperatures plummeted to 10.2 degrees Celsius.

TRENDING

1
PM Modi speaks to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu; reaffirms shared resolve to fight terrorism with greater determination.

PM Modi speaks to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu; reaffirms share...

 India
2
Discussed ways to further strengthen India-Israel Strategic Partnership in the year ahead: PM Modi on talks with Netanyahu.

Discussed ways to further strengthen India-Israel Strategic Partnership in t...

 India
3
FCA Fines Ex-Carillion Executives for Misleading Market Statements

FCA Fines Ex-Carillion Executives for Misleading Market Statements

 United Kingdom
4
Delhi Assembly Uproar: Clash Over Comments on Sikh Guru

Delhi Assembly Uproar: Clash Over Comments on Sikh Guru

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Silent Emergency: Maternal and Newborn Deaths in Conflict and Humanitarian Settings

From Debris to Risk: Strengthening Disaster Waste Management Systems in West Asia

Dust, Heating, and Health: Understanding Termez’s Escalating Air Pollution Crisis

Why Road Projects Exceed Budgets: An Evidence-Based Model from Egypt’s Road Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026