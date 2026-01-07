West Bengal Battles Unseasonal Chill: Mercury Dips Drastically

West Bengal is bracing for a spell of unseasonal cold as temperatures plunge below normal across the region. The Indian Meteorological Department has warned of a cold wave, with the mercury expected to remain low for the next three to five days.

In Darjeeling, the mercury dropped to a frigid 3.2 degrees Celsius, marking it as the coldest spot in the hills. Meanwhile, Sriniketan in the Birbhum district recorded the lowest temperature in the plains at 6.2 degrees Celsius, highlighting the widespread nature of the cold conditions.

Kolkata experienced a significant temperature drop, with the minimum reading falling to 10.3 degrees Celsius, over three degrees below the normal mark. The city also registered its coldest January day recently, when temperatures plummeted to 10.2 degrees Celsius.