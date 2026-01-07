West Bengal Battles Unseasonal Chill: Mercury Dips Drastically
West Bengal faces uncharacteristically cold conditions with temperatures plunging below normal. Darjeeling and Sriniketan recorded the lowest temperatures in the region, while Kolkata's mercury hit a record low. The Indian Meteorological Department predicts these conditions to persist, accompanied by fog during the morning hours.
- Country:
- India
West Bengal is bracing for a spell of unseasonal cold as temperatures plunge below normal across the region. The Indian Meteorological Department has warned of a cold wave, with the mercury expected to remain low for the next three to five days.
In Darjeeling, the mercury dropped to a frigid 3.2 degrees Celsius, marking it as the coldest spot in the hills. Meanwhile, Sriniketan in the Birbhum district recorded the lowest temperature in the plains at 6.2 degrees Celsius, highlighting the widespread nature of the cold conditions.
Kolkata experienced a significant temperature drop, with the minimum reading falling to 10.3 degrees Celsius, over three degrees below the normal mark. The city also registered its coldest January day recently, when temperatures plummeted to 10.2 degrees Celsius.
- READ MORE ON:
- West Bengal
- temperature
- IMD
- cold wave
- fog
- record low
- Kolkata
- Darjeeling
- Sriniketan
- weather
ALSO READ
Himachal Pradesh Faces Deep Freeze: Tabo Hits Record Low
Mizoram Faces Frigid Temperatures and Dense Fog
Tragic Collision in Fog: Poultry Truck Accident on West Bengal Highway
Fog and Smog Blanket Indian Cities, Impacting Air Quality and Travel
Winter Chill Grips North India: Fog, Cold Wave, and Freezing Temperatures in Full Force