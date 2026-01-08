Left Menu

Tragic Collision: Fatal Car Crash Near Mirzaguda

A speeding car carrying five college students crashed into a tree near Mirzaguda, resulting in the death of four individuals. The incident, occurring under Mokila Police Station's limits, is attributed to excessive speed. A female student survived and is currently hospitalized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 08-01-2026 09:18 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 09:18 IST
In a tragic accident, a high-speed car crash near Mirzaguda claimed the lives of four college students, with another injured student fighting for her life at a local hospital.

The accident occurred in the early hours between 1 am and 1:30 am, under the jurisdiction of Mokila Police Station, according to local authorities. Preliminary investigations point to excessive speed as the primary cause.

An official report suggests that the driver lost control, causing the vehicle to slam into a roadside tree with fatal consequences. The impact was severe enough to split the car into two. The lone survivor, a female student, is currently receiving medical treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

