Tremors Shake Gujarat: Residents Flee to Safety

A series of up to 21 tremors, ranging from 1.4 to 3.8 in magnitude, have struck Gujarat’s Saurashtra region, particularly affecting Rajkot district’s Upleta, Dhoraji, and Jetpur talukas. Despite the panic prompted among residents, no damage or casualties have been reported. Authorities are advising caution, especially in older buildings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajkot | Updated: 09-01-2026 14:37 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 14:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a concerning development, Gujarat's Saurashtra region has been experiencing a series of tremors, with at least 21 recorded since Thursday night. These tremors, which measured between 1.4 and 3.8 in magnitude, have primarily affected the Rajkot district, sending residents into a panic.

No casualties or property damage have been reported thus far, but local authorities remain vigilant. Rajkot Collector Om Prakash confirmed the seismic activity, highlighting that the tremors were concentrated around the areas of Upleta, Dhoraji, and Jetpur talukas.

The administration has urged residents in vulnerable buildings to seek safer ground, and schools in older structures have been temporarily closed. Seismologists attribute the swarm of tremors to water seepage into existing fractures, causing pressure and minor seismic occurrences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

