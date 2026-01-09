Left Menu

Bone-Chilling Winds Sweep Through Jharkhand

Jharkhand is in the grip of a cold wave with temperatures dropping below 10°C in 13 districts. Khunti experienced the state’s lowest at 1.5°C. The IMD has issued alerts, forecasting cold conditions to persist until Saturday morning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 09-01-2026 16:00 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 16:00 IST
Bone-Chilling Winds Sweep Through Jharkhand
  • Country:
  • India

Parts of Jharkhand found themselves in a cold wave's icy grip on Friday as temperatures plunged below 10 degrees Celsius across 13 districts, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The district of Khunti shivered at a record low of 1.5 degrees Celsius, followed closely by Daltonganj at 3.2 degrees and Bokaro at 3.3 degrees. The persistent cold wave is attributed to north-westerly winds prevailing over the region at tropospheric levels, confirmed Abhishek Anand, deputy director of the IMD center in Ranchi.

The IMD has issued an 'orange' alert for scattered cold wave conditions in Garhwa, Palamu, Latehar, Chatra, Lohardaga, Gumla, and Hazaribagh. Meanwhile, a 'yellow' alert, indicating isolated cold wave conditions, has been issued for Bokaro, Ramgarh, Ranchi, Khunti, Simdega, and West Singhbhum. These conditions are anticipated to last until 8:30 am on Saturday, the bulletin noted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US Bolsters Thai-Cambodian Peace with $45 Million Aid Package

US Bolsters Thai-Cambodian Peace with $45 Million Aid Package

 Thailand
2
Let our next destination of protest be EC office, Mamata instructs MP Kalyan Banerjee at Kolkata rally.

Let our next destination of protest be EC office, Mamata instructs MP Kalyan...

 India
3
EU-Mercosur Trade Deal: Breaking New Grounds in Global Trade Relations

EU-Mercosur Trade Deal: Breaking New Grounds in Global Trade Relations

 Global
4
Iran judiciary chief vows that punishment for protesters 'will be decisive, maximum and without any legal leniency', reports AP.

Iran judiciary chief vows that punishment for protesters 'will be decisive, ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Population Growth to Prosperity: How Africa Can Unlock Its Demographic Dividend

Building Health-Promoting Schools in Africa: A Practical Framework for Learning and Care

Regulating AI in the Real World: Why Capacity Building Matters More Than Rules

From Strategy to Safeguards: Assessing Vietnam’s Readiness for Ethical AI Adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026