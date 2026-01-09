Bone-Chilling Winds Sweep Through Jharkhand

Parts of Jharkhand found themselves in a cold wave's icy grip on Friday as temperatures plunged below 10 degrees Celsius across 13 districts, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The district of Khunti shivered at a record low of 1.5 degrees Celsius, followed closely by Daltonganj at 3.2 degrees and Bokaro at 3.3 degrees. The persistent cold wave is attributed to north-westerly winds prevailing over the region at tropospheric levels, confirmed Abhishek Anand, deputy director of the IMD center in Ranchi.

The IMD has issued an 'orange' alert for scattered cold wave conditions in Garhwa, Palamu, Latehar, Chatra, Lohardaga, Gumla, and Hazaribagh. Meanwhile, a 'yellow' alert, indicating isolated cold wave conditions, has been issued for Bokaro, Ramgarh, Ranchi, Khunti, Simdega, and West Singhbhum. These conditions are anticipated to last until 8:30 am on Saturday, the bulletin noted.

(With inputs from agencies.)