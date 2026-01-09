Left Menu

Yoga Speeds Up Opioid Withdrawal Recovery: A Game Changer in Treatment

A study by the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences in India shows that incorporating yoga into standard buprenorphine therapy significantly accelerates recovery from opioid withdrawal, reducing the average recovery time by half. The addition of yoga also alleviates symptoms like anxiety and improves sleep quality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2026 17:32 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 17:32 IST
A recent study conducted by the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences in India suggests that integrating yoga into opioid withdrawal treatment plans can expedite recovery. Researchers found that combining yoga with standard buprenorphine therapy significantly decreases the time needed to overcome opioid withdrawal symptoms.

Participants in the study who included yoga in their treatment routine showed a reduced recovery time, averaging five days compared to nine days in those who used only medication. The yoga practices, which encompassed mindfulness, breathing exercises, and relaxation techniques, helped mitigate anxiety, a common trigger for withdrawal relapse.

The study underscored the potential for yoga to address aspects of opioid withdrawal that medications alone may not fully resolve. These findings highlight the importance of exploring complementary therapies to enhance the effectiveness of traditional treatments for opioid dependence.

