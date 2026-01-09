Scientists Discover Bio-Based Semiconductor That Could Power the Next Generation of Green Electronics

In a breakthrough that could redefine how electronic devices are designed and manufactured, scientists at the Institute of Nano Science and Technology (INST), Mohali, have discovered a previously unknown semiconductor property in a self-assembling bacterial shell protein, opening the door to sustainable, flexible, and biocompatible electronics.

The discovery reveals that a naturally occurring protein — without any added metals, dyes, or synthetic components — can function as a light-driven semiconductor, generating electrical current when exposed to ultraviolet (UV) light. The finding points to a radically new class of electronic materials that are soft, environmentally friendly, and safe for use in direct contact with the human body.

Rethinking Semiconductors Beyond Silicon

Traditional semiconductor materials such as silicon are foundational to modern electronics but come with significant trade-offs: rigid form factors, high-energy manufacturing processes, and long-term environmental costs linked to electronic waste.

The INST research team set out to explore whether biology itself could offer an alternative.

Led by Dr Sharmistha Sinha, with researchers Ms Silky Bedi and Mr S. M. Rose, the team investigated bacterial shell proteins that naturally self-assemble into large, stable, two-dimensional sheets. These proteins are already known for their structural precision — but their electronic behaviour had remained unexplored.

What the researchers found was unexpected: when assembled into flat films, the protein sheets absorb UV light and generate an electrical signal, behaving like a scaffold-free, photoresponsive semiconductor.

A Protein That Acts Like a Solar Cell

The semiconducting behaviour arises from the protein’s internal molecular order and the presence of tyrosine, a naturally occurring amino acid.

When UV light excites the protein sheet, tyrosine residues release electrons. These electrons and accompanying protons move across the highly ordered protein surface, producing a measurable electrical current — similar to the working principle of a miniature solar cell.

Crucially, this effect:

Requires no external power source

Uses no metals, dyes or synthetic additives

Is achieved without high-temperature or energy-intensive processing

By comparing the protein sheets with unfolded or disordered proteins that also contain tyrosine, the team confirmed that this semiconducting effect is unique to the protein’s naturally ordered, self-assembled structure.

Toward Soft, Safe and Disposable Electronics

Because the material is flexible, biodegradable and biocompatible, the potential applications extend far beyond conventional electronics.

Possible use cases include:

Wearable health monitors and skin-safe UV sensors

Implantable medical devices that operate safely inside the body

Low-cost environmental sensors for pollution or sunlight detection

Temporary or disposable electronics that naturally degrade after use

Such devices could significantly reduce electronic waste while enabling technologies that integrate seamlessly into everyday life — from smart patches to medical implants.

A Platform for Bio-Inspired Electronics

Using advanced microscopy and precision electrical measurements, the researchers demonstrated that the protein’s semiconductor behaviour is governed by its molecular architecture, particularly the orientation of tyrosine residues at the core of the protein sheet.

The findings, published in Chemical Science (Royal Society of Chemistry), represent a major step forward for bio-inspired electronics, where functional materials are designed by learning from nature rather than forcing biology to adapt to industrial processes.

The work also points to a genetically tunable pathway for developing light-sensitive materials, enabling future optimisation through protein engineering.

Call to Action: From Lab Discovery to Real-World Devices

The discovery presents a rare opportunity for electronics manufacturers, medtech companies, wearable-tech developers, sustainability-focused startups, and materials engineers to explore an entirely new class of semiconductors.

Researchers and innovators are encouraged to collaborate with bio-nanotechnology institutions to:

Pilot bio-based electronic components

Develop scalable fabrication methods

Integrate protein semiconductors into next-generation sensors and devices

As the demand for sustainable, human-compatible electronics accelerates, nature-inspired materials like these protein semiconductors could form the foundation of a cleaner, safer, and more responsible tech ecosystem.