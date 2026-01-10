Left Menu

Rethinking Rover's Bowl: The Environmental Impact of Dog Food

A new study reveals that the environmental impact of dog food can be greater than human diets. The research underscores the significant role that pet food production plays in greenhouse gas emissions. Owners can make eco-friendly choices by opting for foods with by-products over prime cuts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Edinburgh | Updated: 10-01-2026 10:35 IST | Created: 10-01-2026 10:35 IST
Rethinking Rover's Bowl: The Environmental Impact of Dog Food
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A groundbreaking study highlights the substantial environmental impact that dog food has on the planet, surpassing even human diets in certain cases. Researchers from the University of Edinburgh and the University of Exeter have found that pet food production contributes significantly to greenhouse gas emissions, urging pet owners to reconsider their choices.

With 40% of tested dog foods exceeding the climate impact of a human vegan diet and 10% surpassing that of a high-meat diet, the study underscores the need for transparency in pet food labeling. It highlights the difference in environmental footprints between prime cuts and by-products used in dog food.

By choosing dog foods made from genuine animal by-products or plant proteins, owners can lessen the environmental effects. The study also calls for improved labeling to assist owners in making informed decisions and selecting sustainable options for their pets.

TRENDING

1
Sailing to Success: AMET University's 15th Convocation Celebrates Maritime Excellence

Sailing to Success: AMET University's 15th Convocation Celebrates Maritime E...

 India
2
Tragedy Strikes on Hoshiarpur Road: Fog Blamed for Fatal Collision

Tragedy Strikes on Hoshiarpur Road: Fog Blamed for Fatal Collision

 India
3
Majhi Mumbai Triumphs in ISPL Season Opener Amidst Star-Studded Ceremony

Majhi Mumbai Triumphs in ISPL Season Opener Amidst Star-Studded Ceremony

 India
4
Spurs Under Fire: Fans Demand Ambition and Transparency

Spurs Under Fire: Fans Demand Ambition and Transparency

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI must adopt healthcare-style consent rules

Agricultural waste could power next generation of biodegradable plastics

Machines still don’t know what harm is, and that’s a growing AI risk

Generative AI may be driving a global breakdown in shared reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026