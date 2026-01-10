Rethinking Rover's Bowl: The Environmental Impact of Dog Food

A groundbreaking study highlights the substantial environmental impact that dog food has on the planet, surpassing even human diets in certain cases. Researchers from the University of Edinburgh and the University of Exeter have found that pet food production contributes significantly to greenhouse gas emissions, urging pet owners to reconsider their choices.

With 40% of tested dog foods exceeding the climate impact of a human vegan diet and 10% surpassing that of a high-meat diet, the study underscores the need for transparency in pet food labeling. It highlights the difference in environmental footprints between prime cuts and by-products used in dog food.

By choosing dog foods made from genuine animal by-products or plant proteins, owners can lessen the environmental effects. The study also calls for improved labeling to assist owners in making informed decisions and selecting sustainable options for their pets.