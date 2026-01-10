Amber Glenn Triumphs at U.S. Figure Skating Championships with Thrilling Performance

Amber Glenn dazzled the audience at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, winning her third consecutive title with a remarkable free skate performance that featured her signature triple Axel. Her combined score of 233.55 placed her ahead of reigning world champion Alysa Liu and up-and-coming star Isabeau Levito.

The 26-year-old skater expressed her gratitude after a nail-biting competition, where she had to follow impressive performances by Liu and Levito. Not only is Glenn the first American woman to secure three straight national titles since Michelle Kwan, but her victory also solidifies her place in the upcoming Winter Olympics in Italy.

Meanwhile, in the pairs category, Alisa Efimova and Misha Mitrofanov defended their title with a score of 207.71, outpacing rivals Ellie Kam and Danny O'Shea, and Katie McBeath and Daniil Parkman. With the Olympic team announcement imminent, excitement and anticipation filled the St. Louis rink.

