Pooja Vastrakar Ruled Out, RCB Triumphs in Thrilling WPL Match

Pooja Vastrakar, the promising pace-bowling all-rounder for India and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, has been forced out of action for at least two weeks in the Women's Premier League due to a hamstring injury. Her absence comes as a blow to RCB, which acquired Vastrakar for Rs 85 lakh during the league's auction.

The setback for Vastrakar, who last played in the T20 World Cup in October 2024, is compounded by her previous shoulder injury. Meanwhile, in her absence, RCB reclaimed victory by defeating defending champions Mumbai Indians, driven by South African Nadine de Klerk's all-round performance.

In a last-ball thriller, de Klerk's four-wicket haul and a match-defining 63-run inning led RCB to chase down a challenging target of 155, despite early setbacks. As Mumbai Indians prepare for their next match against Delhi Capitals, RCB is set to face UP Warriorz Women on Monday.