Odisha's Big Housing Gift: 10 Lakh Homes Under PMAY

The Odisha government is set to hand over 10 lakh pucca houses to beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) this month. This initiative aims to improve living conditions for 10 lakh poor people, with over 34 lakh beneficiaries shortlisted for financial assistance awaiting government approval.

In a landmark initiative, the Odisha government has announced plans to distribute 10 lakh pucca houses this December under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). This ambitious project is set to significantly bolster living conditions for many low-income families in the state.

Panchayati Raj Minister Rabi Narayan Naik has expressed that the initiative will be seen as a New Year gift from the BJP government to the impoverished sections of society, as part of the Centre's flagship housing scheme. The project shows a commitment to improving life quality by reducing housing inadequacies.

While the state government received around 37 lakh applications, more than 34 lakh beneficiaries have been shortlisted after a thorough verification process. The consolidated list now awaits approval from the Union government, after which financial assistance for house construction will be provided, targeting especially low- and middle-income groups and slum dwellers.

