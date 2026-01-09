Odisha's Big Housing Gift: 10 Lakh Homes Under PMAY

In a landmark initiative, the Odisha government has announced plans to distribute 10 lakh pucca houses this December under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). This ambitious project is set to significantly bolster living conditions for many low-income families in the state.

Panchayati Raj Minister Rabi Narayan Naik has expressed that the initiative will be seen as a New Year gift from the BJP government to the impoverished sections of society, as part of the Centre's flagship housing scheme. The project shows a commitment to improving life quality by reducing housing inadequacies.

While the state government received around 37 lakh applications, more than 34 lakh beneficiaries have been shortlisted after a thorough verification process. The consolidated list now awaits approval from the Union government, after which financial assistance for house construction will be provided, targeting especially low- and middle-income groups and slum dwellers.

(With inputs from agencies.)