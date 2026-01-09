Left Menu

Jharkhand Government Greenlights Major Highway and Bridge Projects Worth Rs 378 Crore

The Jharkhand government has sanctioned highway and bridge projects totaling Rs 378 crore. This includes a railway over bridge near Bajrha village and widening of highways in the Bokaro district. The projects aim to enhance infrastructure and connectivity within the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 09-01-2026 22:15 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 22:15 IST
Jharkhand Government Greenlights Major Highway and Bridge Projects Worth Rs 378 Crore
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to bolster its infrastructure, the Jharkhand government has approved significant highway and bridge projects totaling Rs 378 crore. These decisions emerged from a state cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister Hemant Soren. The advancements are expected to improve connectivity and foster economic growth in the region.

Among the highlighted projects is a substantial investment of Rs 101.39 crore for the construction of a railway over bridge (ROB) between Daltonganj and Rajhara railway stations, situated near Bajrha village in Palamu district. Under the 'Setu Bandhan' sub-scheme of the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF), the state will contribute Rs 19.53 crore to this endeavor.

Additionally, approval was granted to enhance a 16-km highway section from Jaina More to Fusro in Bokaro for Rs 157.89 crore and to broaden a separate 23-km road segment in Bokaro at a cost of Rs 81 crore. These developments emphasize the government's commitment to infrastructure development and economic progression.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ceasefire Tensions: Israeli Fire Kills Three Palestinians

Ceasefire Tensions: Israeli Fire Kills Three Palestinians

 Global
2
Thackeray Cousins Unite Against BJP's 'Fake Hindutva'

Thackeray Cousins Unite Against BJP's 'Fake Hindutva'

 India
3
Outrage Over Sardhana Youth's Tragic Killing

Outrage Over Sardhana Youth's Tragic Killing

 India
4
Strengthening Mobile Security: Government and Industry Unite

Strengthening Mobile Security: Government and Industry Unite

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI must adopt healthcare-style consent rules

Agricultural waste could power next generation of biodegradable plastics

Machines still don’t know what harm is, and that’s a growing AI risk

Generative AI may be driving a global breakdown in shared reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026