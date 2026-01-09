Jharkhand Government Greenlights Major Highway and Bridge Projects Worth Rs 378 Crore

In a strategic move to bolster its infrastructure, the Jharkhand government has approved significant highway and bridge projects totaling Rs 378 crore. These decisions emerged from a state cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister Hemant Soren. The advancements are expected to improve connectivity and foster economic growth in the region.

Among the highlighted projects is a substantial investment of Rs 101.39 crore for the construction of a railway over bridge (ROB) between Daltonganj and Rajhara railway stations, situated near Bajrha village in Palamu district. Under the 'Setu Bandhan' sub-scheme of the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF), the state will contribute Rs 19.53 crore to this endeavor.

Additionally, approval was granted to enhance a 16-km highway section from Jaina More to Fusro in Bokaro for Rs 157.89 crore and to broaden a separate 23-km road segment in Bokaro at a cost of Rs 81 crore. These developments emphasize the government's commitment to infrastructure development and economic progression.

(With inputs from agencies.)