Delhi's Air Quality Challenge: Year-Long Battle Against Pollution

In a determined stance against rising pollution levels, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has declared combatting air pollution requires consistent, year-round efforts. Gupta criticized opposition members for their absence during a crucial Assembly debate on pollution and outlined initiatives taken by her administration in recent months.

The Delhi government's efforts, she stated, include notifying the ridge area as a forest, expanding the fleet of electric buses, and significant funding to the Municipal Corporation for anti-pollution projects. Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa further detailed the crisis' historical context and criticized the previous government's failures in curbing air pollution.

Sirsa emphasized ongoing initiatives like extensive biomining and enforcing stricter vehicular emission norms, stating plans to deploy over 7,500 electric buses by 2026. The Assembly's winter session concluded with a broad call for sustained environmental action beyond seasonal measures.

