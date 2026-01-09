Left Menu

Delhi's Air Quality Challenge: Year-Long Battle Against Pollution

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta emphasizes the need for consistent efforts to combat year-round air pollution. Criticizing the previous government, officials outline initiatives like biomining, stricter emissions compliance, and electric buses to improve Delhi's air quality. The Delhi Assembly's winter session concluded with a focus on sustained environmental action.

Delhi's Air Quality Challenge: Year-Long Battle Against Pollution
In a determined stance against rising pollution levels, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has declared combatting air pollution requires consistent, year-round efforts. Gupta criticized opposition members for their absence during a crucial Assembly debate on pollution and outlined initiatives taken by her administration in recent months.

The Delhi government's efforts, she stated, include notifying the ridge area as a forest, expanding the fleet of electric buses, and significant funding to the Municipal Corporation for anti-pollution projects. Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa further detailed the crisis' historical context and criticized the previous government's failures in curbing air pollution.

Sirsa emphasized ongoing initiatives like extensive biomining and enforcing stricter vehicular emission norms, stating plans to deploy over 7,500 electric buses by 2026. The Assembly's winter session concluded with a broad call for sustained environmental action beyond seasonal measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

