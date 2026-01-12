Left Menu

Alpha Waves and the Sense of Self: Unraveling Brain Mysteries

New research shows that the frequency of alpha waves in the parietal cortex impacts how we perceive body ownership. Faster wave frequencies enhance the precision of body ownership sensations, while slower frequencies blur the lines between self and the external environment, shedding light on psychiatric conditions like schizophrenia.

A recent study uncovers the role of alpha wave frequencies in the parietal cortex, a brain region crucial for processing sensory information, in shaping our sense of body ownership. Published in Nature Communications, the research highlights that faster brain wave frequencies make body ownership sensations more precise.

Researchers at Sweden's Karolinska Institutet explored how visual and tactile signals help form the sensation of body part ownership. They conducted behavioral experiments and analyzed brain recordings of 106 participants, delving into the concept of body ownership. Lead researcher Mariano D'Angelo suggested the findings may inform psychiatric research, particularly regarding conditions like schizophrenia.

The study involved a 'rubber hand' task, revealing that faster alpha frequencies allowed participants to discern timing differences in seen and felt touches, indicating a higher temporal resolution. Conversely, slower frequencies broaden the brain's temporal binding window, making it challenging to separate self-related and external sensations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

