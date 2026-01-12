Shiv Sena's Vision: Slum-Free Thane and Iconic 260-Metre Tower

The Shiv Sena, under the leadership of Eknath Shinde, unveiled an ambitious manifesto for the Thane civic elections, scheduled for January 15. The manifesto aims for a slum-free city and includes plans for a 260-metre viewing tower, marking a vision for urban transformation and infrastructure enhancement.

State Minister Pratap Sarnaik and Lok Sabha MP Naresh Mhaske highlighted the roadmap for 'unbroken development,' focusing on slum elimination through urban renewal and cluster development schemes. The plan aims to provide high-quality housing for slum dwellers, transforming Thane into a modern urban center.

Further initiatives include extensive roadworks, new flyovers, and improved connectivity to ease burden on residential hubs. The manifesto also proposes a significant development project worth Rs 8,000 crore, including a convention centre and a landmark viewing tower. Shinde assures that development funds will remain unchanged, emphasizing unity in the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)