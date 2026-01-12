Left Menu

Education Amid Chaos: Toulin's Journey

Toulin Al-Hindi, a 7-year-old girl, finds solace in education amidst war-torn Gaza. Despite studying on the floor of a tent, she attends the makeshift school in Beit Lahiya. Her story highlights the persistent dangers faced by residents due to ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian militants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-01-2026 18:19 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 18:19 IST
Education Amid Chaos: Toulin's Journey

In the war-ravaged landscape of northern Gaza, 7-year-old Toulin Al-Hindi clings to her basic right to education. Despite the backdrop of cold tents and the constant threat of gunfire from Israeli territory nearby, Toulin expresses gratitude simply for the chance to learn again.

The makeshift North Educational School, housed in blue plastic tents amidst Beit Lahiya's ruins, hosts some 400 children. Here, young students don warm clothing and gather on the floor, where they eagerly participate in lessons with whatever materials are available. For them, education is a beacon of hope in turbulent times.

Under a tense ceasefire, Gaza remains under partial Israeli control, with skirmishes and fatalities continuing to punctuate daily life. Nevertheless, the brave feats of educators, students, and their families exemplify the enduring spirit amid adversity and the profound impact of conflict on personal safety and education.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High-Profile Bail Hearing Set for Former IPS Officer in Fraud Case

High-Profile Bail Hearing Set for Former IPS Officer in Fraud Case

 India
2
Iran's Unrest: A Turning Point in US-Iran Relations?

Iran's Unrest: A Turning Point in US-Iran Relations?

 United Arab Emirates
3
Tensions Escalate: Iran-U.S. Communications Amid Protests

Tensions Escalate: Iran-U.S. Communications Amid Protests

 Global
4
Royal Challengers Bangalore's Commanding Cricket Performance

Royal Challengers Bangalore's Commanding Cricket Performance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026