Left Menu

Frosty Grip: North India's Bone-Chilling Cold Wave

North India, particularly the districts of Gurugram, Faridabad, and Rewari, is facing severe cold and ground frost conditions, impacting agriculture. The IMD forecasts continuing cold, with frost harming vegetables but benefiting wheat crops. Dr Anand Kumar suggests irrigation for vulnerable crops.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 12-01-2026 18:29 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 18:29 IST
Frosty Grip: North India's Bone-Chilling Cold Wave
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The districts of Gurugram, Faridabad, and Rewari experienced severe ground frost and harsh cold, as plunging night temperatures created a biting chill, officials reported Monday. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), these cold conditions and dense fog are expected to continue across North India in the days ahead.

In Gurugram, temperatures dropped to 0.6 degrees Celsius, with near sub-zero conditions detected in nearby rural areas. Evident frost lined farm boundaries, vehicle windows, and dry grass. Despite being a largely urban area, Gurugram, particularly in Manesar, saw significant ground frost. Dr Anand Kumar, an agricultural scientist, recommended light irrigation to shield mustard and other susceptible crops from frost harm.

The IMD has issued an orange alert for Tuesday, anticipating ongoing severe cold and possible morning fog. Agricultural impacts were mixed, as farmer Devi Ram explained that while wheat crops might benefit, vegetable crops could face losses. Farmers have been advised to take preventive measures to mitigate damage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High-Profile Bail Hearing Set for Former IPS Officer in Fraud Case

High-Profile Bail Hearing Set for Former IPS Officer in Fraud Case

 India
2
Iran's Unrest: A Turning Point in US-Iran Relations?

Iran's Unrest: A Turning Point in US-Iran Relations?

 United Arab Emirates
3
Tensions Escalate: Iran-U.S. Communications Amid Protests

Tensions Escalate: Iran-U.S. Communications Amid Protests

 Global
4
Royal Challengers Bangalore's Commanding Cricket Performance

Royal Challengers Bangalore's Commanding Cricket Performance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026