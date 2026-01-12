Frosty Grip: North India's Bone-Chilling Cold Wave

The districts of Gurugram, Faridabad, and Rewari experienced severe ground frost and harsh cold, as plunging night temperatures created a biting chill, officials reported Monday. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), these cold conditions and dense fog are expected to continue across North India in the days ahead.

In Gurugram, temperatures dropped to 0.6 degrees Celsius, with near sub-zero conditions detected in nearby rural areas. Evident frost lined farm boundaries, vehicle windows, and dry grass. Despite being a largely urban area, Gurugram, particularly in Manesar, saw significant ground frost. Dr Anand Kumar, an agricultural scientist, recommended light irrigation to shield mustard and other susceptible crops from frost harm.

The IMD has issued an orange alert for Tuesday, anticipating ongoing severe cold and possible morning fog. Agricultural impacts were mixed, as farmer Devi Ram explained that while wheat crops might benefit, vegetable crops could face losses. Farmers have been advised to take preventive measures to mitigate damage.

