Jammu Endures Season's Coldest Day Disrupting Life and Air Travel

Jammu faced its harshest cold snap of the season on Monday, resulting in temperatures that plunged far below the seasonal average. The frigid weather disrupted normal activities and led to the cancellation of several flights at Jammu airport due to dense fog and poor visibility, according to official sources.

The city's maximum temperature barely reached 9.6 degrees Celsius, significantly below the norm, while the minimum sank to 3.4 degrees Celsius, marking it as Jammu's coldest recorded temperature of the season. Interestingly, other areas like Banihal and Srinagar enjoyed much milder conditions.

The intense cold struck just a day before the Lohri festival, which marks the end of winter and the arrival of longer days. Airport authorities noted the cancellation of five flights and delays for several others amid the severe weather, illustrating the challenges faced by passengers and residents alike.

