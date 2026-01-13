Left Menu

Odisha Embarks on Massive Development Drive in Keonjhar

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced a series of developmental initiatives in Keonjhar district, launching 71 projects worth Rs 1,900 crore. These include significant investments in infrastructure, education, health, and tourism, along with the establishment of a Regional Plant Resource Centre and model Anganwadi centres.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Keonjhar | Updated: 13-01-2026 20:01 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 20:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi unveiled an ambitious set of 71 projects in Keonjhar district, valued at Rs 1,900 crore. The highlight includes a Rs 50 crore Regional Plant Resource Centre, pivotal for the mineral-rich region's development.

Laid during a ceremony at Dhanidhar University, these projects span diverse sectors like education, health, and infrastructure. The foundation stones for 35 initiatives, worth Rs 1,708 crore, were placed, and 36 completed projects totaling Rs 194 crore were inaugurated.

Addressing the function, Majhi emphasized Keonjhar's critical role in Odisha's growth, noting efforts to address regional disparities. The launch seeks to bolster the state's economy across sectors, like minerals, forests, and human resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

