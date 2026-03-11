Iran's Civilian Infrastructure Ravaged by US-Israeli Military Strikes
The Iranian Red Crescent Society reports extensive damage to over 19,000 civilian units across Iran due to US-Israeli airstrikes. Emergency teams have rapidly responded with relief efforts, but significant damage persists to residential, commercial, and medical infrastructures. The attacks have also targeted emergency response facilities, complicating relief operations.
The Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) has disclosed extensive damage to civilian infrastructure in Iran following ongoing military assaults by US and Israeli forces, initiated on February 28, 2026. According to IRCS, over 19,000 civilian structures have suffered damage amid US-Israeli airstrikes.
Pir-Hossein Koulivand, the head of the IRCS, revealed in a statement that preliminary evaluations indicate 19,734 civilian structures have been affected nationwide. This includes 16,191 residential units, 3,384 commercial properties, 77 medical centers, and at least 69 educational institutions.
Full-scale relief operations are underway nationwide, as emergency teams provide swift aid with rescue operations reaching sites in under four minutes. Notably, women and children have been counted among victims, and the attacks have also compromised emergency response infrastructure.
The latest reports suggest that 13 Red Crescent facilities, including branches and rescue bases, have sustained damage. Seven rescue workers have been injured, and one lost their life amid ongoing operations. Rescue teams, ambulances, and operational vehicles remain deployed around the clock, delivering critical assistance including search-and-rescue, medical transfers, emergency housing, and essential supplies.
The governor of Iran's Lorestan province, quoted by Al Jazeera, stated that 52 schools and five medical centers, along with over 2,500 residential and commercial units, have been destroyed across ten counties. The strikes have also targeted 13 sports centers and two rescue bases.
