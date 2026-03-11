Left Menu

Iran's Civilian Infrastructure Ravaged by US-Israeli Military Strikes

The Iranian Red Crescent Society reports extensive damage to over 19,000 civilian units across Iran due to US-Israeli airstrikes. Emergency teams have rapidly responded with relief efforts, but significant damage persists to residential, commercial, and medical infrastructures. The attacks have also targeted emergency response facilities, complicating relief operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-03-2026 22:53 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 22:53 IST
Iran's Civilian Infrastructure Ravaged by US-Israeli Military Strikes
Representational Image (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Iran

The Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) has disclosed extensive damage to civilian infrastructure in Iran following ongoing military assaults by US and Israeli forces, initiated on February 28, 2026. According to IRCS, over 19,000 civilian structures have suffered damage amid US-Israeli airstrikes.

Pir-Hossein Koulivand, the head of the IRCS, revealed in a statement that preliminary evaluations indicate 19,734 civilian structures have been affected nationwide. This includes 16,191 residential units, 3,384 commercial properties, 77 medical centers, and at least 69 educational institutions.

Full-scale relief operations are underway nationwide, as emergency teams provide swift aid with rescue operations reaching sites in under four minutes. Notably, women and children have been counted among victims, and the attacks have also compromised emergency response infrastructure.

The latest reports suggest that 13 Red Crescent facilities, including branches and rescue bases, have sustained damage. Seven rescue workers have been injured, and one lost their life amid ongoing operations. Rescue teams, ambulances, and operational vehicles remain deployed around the clock, delivering critical assistance including search-and-rescue, medical transfers, emergency housing, and essential supplies.

The governor of Iran's Lorestan province, quoted by Al Jazeera, stated that 52 schools and five medical centers, along with over 2,500 residential and commercial units, have been destroyed across ten counties. The strikes have also targeted 13 sports centers and two rescue bases.

TRENDING

1
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
2
CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

 India
4
India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to ensure all help provided to Indians in West Asia: PM Modi in Kochi.

India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to en...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Performance-Based Contracts Offer a Smarter Way to Maintain Roads Worldwide

How Vesting Contracts Can Stabilize New Electricity Markets During Reform

From Classroom to Career: How Family Background Shapes Economic Mobility Today

Electric Vehicles Could Transform Urban Transport Across Developing Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026