Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Goes Paperless, Approves SpaceTech Policy

The Madhya Pradesh cabinet ventured into a paperless era on Tuesday, with ministers utilizing electronic tablets to navigate the day's agenda. In a significant stride towards e-governance, the cabinet approved the SpaceTech Policy 2026, which aims to foster innovation in satellite technology and create approximately 8,000 jobs over the next five years.

In addition to the SpaceTech initiative, the cabinet allocated Rs 3,660 crore for the second phase of establishing Sandipani schools, designed to accommodate over a thousand students each. The ministers also endorsed a 50 percent reduction in motor vehicle tax at major trade fairs and a Rs 898 crore budget for irrigation projects in Rajgarh and Raisen districts.

The meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, highlighted a shift towards digital governance, with a special focus on infrastructure development. The council committed Rs 5,000 crore to the 'Chief Minister's Urban Infrastructure Development Scheme, Phase V,' bolstering urban growth over three years.

