India Leads in Biodiversity Governance with Nagoya Protocol Milestone

India's commitment to biodiversity governance has reached a new milestone with the release of its first National Report on the implementation of the Nagoya Protocol. Over 2.76 lakh Biodiversity Management Committees have been established, significantly enhancing community participation in biodiversity governance and benefit-sharing mechanisms across the nation.

The country's progress is highlighted by its substantial contribution to the global compliance certificates on the ABS Clearing-House, holding a 60 percent share. The Ministry of Environment, in partnership with the National Biodiversity Authority (NBA), underscores India's leadership in transparency and compliance with the protocol.

During the reporting period from 2017 to 2025, India mobilized significant benefits totaling Rs 216.31 crore through NBA approvals, emphasizing the successful implementation of the Access and Benefit Sharing framework under India's Biological Diversity Act, 2002, and its subsequent regulations.