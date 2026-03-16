India's Leadership in Biodiversity Governance: A National Milestone

In a significant move, India has established over 276,000 Biodiversity Management Committees across the nation, marking a pivotal moment in biodiversity governance and the equitable sharing of benefits, as per the inaugural report on the Nagoya Protocol implementation.

Illustrating commendable leadership, India holds a 60 percent stake in global compliance certificates through the ABS Clearing-House, noted the Ministry of Environment. Partnering with the National Biodiversity Authority, the Ministry released the nation's first National Report on the Nagoya Protocol.

The report, covering 2017 to 2025, outlines India's advancements in Access and Benefit Sharing (ABS) within the framework of the Biological Diversity Act, 2002. Significant financial and non-monetary benefits have been generated, supporting biodiversity conservation and local livelihoods, affirming India's commitment to genetic resource utilization.