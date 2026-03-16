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India's Leadership in Biodiversity Governance: A National Milestone

India has established over 2.76 lakh Biodiversity Management Committees, spearheading efforts in biodiversity governance and benefit-sharing under the Nagoya Protocol. The country's impressive contribution to global compliance is marked by over 60 percent of compliance certificates on the ABS Clearing-House, showcasing significant progress in ABS implementation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2026 16:39 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 16:39 IST
India's Leadership in Biodiversity Governance: A National Milestone
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  • India

In a significant move, India has established over 276,000 Biodiversity Management Committees across the nation, marking a pivotal moment in biodiversity governance and the equitable sharing of benefits, as per the inaugural report on the Nagoya Protocol implementation.

Illustrating commendable leadership, India holds a 60 percent stake in global compliance certificates through the ABS Clearing-House, noted the Ministry of Environment. Partnering with the National Biodiversity Authority, the Ministry released the nation's first National Report on the Nagoya Protocol.

The report, covering 2017 to 2025, outlines India's advancements in Access and Benefit Sharing (ABS) within the framework of the Biological Diversity Act, 2002. Significant financial and non-monetary benefits have been generated, supporting biodiversity conservation and local livelihoods, affirming India's commitment to genetic resource utilization.

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