New Lichen Moths Discovered: Expanding India's Biodiversity

In a groundbreaking announcement, the Zoological Survey of India unveiled the discovery of two new species of lichen moths by dedicated scientists in the region. This significant contribution to biodiversity was confirmed by Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Saturday.

Named Caulocera Hollowayi and Asura Buxa, the species were identified from Sikkim and West Bengal. The documentation, published in the esteemed journal Zootaxa, marks an important step in understanding India's unique moth biodiversity.

According to Dhriti Banerjee, Director of the Zoological Survey of India, research into these lesser-known Lepidoptera groups is vital for grasping ecosystem dynamics and recognizing air pollution indicators. The distinctive features of these species provide insights into their ecological roles and environmental significance.

(With inputs from agencies.)