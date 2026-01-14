Left Menu

Royal Bengal Tiger Tragedy In Kaziranga

A Royal Bengal Tiger's carcass was found in Kaziranga National Park. The young male Tiger was spotted by park patrol during a routine check. Preliminary examinations suggest natural death or in-fighting injuries, ruling out poaching. A committee will conduct a post-mortem as per guidelines.

Updated: 14-01-2026 20:24 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 20:24 IST
A Royal Bengal Tiger's carcass was discovered by park officials in the Biswanath Wildlife Division of Kaziranga National Park. This unfortunate find occurred on Wednesday during a routine patrol conducted by guards at the Gopaljarani anti-poaching camp.

The deceased tiger, estimated to be around 2 to 3 years of age, was located in the Eastern Range of the division. Authorities have formed a committee to oversee the post-mortem and proper disposal of the carcass, adhering strictly to the guidelines set by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA).

Veterinary officials have indicated that the tiger likely died from natural causes or sustained injuries during a fight with another animal. Crucially, no evidence of poaching was observed, park officials confirmed.

