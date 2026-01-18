Dramatic Escape from Dwarka Fire: Garment Consignment Up in Flames

A large consignment of readymade garments was destroyed in a fire that erupted in a building's stilt parking area in Dwarka on Saturday. The blaze, which police believe started due to a spark in a water motor, severely impacted the business of Palam resident Ashish Bhardwaj.

The incident occurred around 2.12 pm, drawing immediate response from local police and fire services. Over several hours, firefighting teams worked tirelessly to contain the fire, which ultimately resulted in the complete loss of garments valued between Rs 70-80 lakh.

Abhishek, an employee, narrowly escaped injury by jumping from the first floor, where another part of the garment business was situated. Authorities are set to conduct a thorough investigation into the fire's cause on Sunday, seeking to prevent future such occurrences.

(With inputs from agencies.)