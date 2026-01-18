Left Menu

Dramatic Escape from Dwarka Fire: Garment Consignment Up in Flames

A fire broke out in a Dwarka building's parking area, destroying a large garment consignment. The fire likely started from a water motor malfunction. An employee escaped by jumping from the first floor, incurring minor injuries. Firefighters extinguished the blaze in two hours; a detailed inspection is pending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2026 00:06 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 00:06 IST
Dramatic Escape from Dwarka Fire: Garment Consignment Up in Flames
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A large consignment of readymade garments was destroyed in a fire that erupted in a building's stilt parking area in Dwarka on Saturday. The blaze, which police believe started due to a spark in a water motor, severely impacted the business of Palam resident Ashish Bhardwaj.

The incident occurred around 2.12 pm, drawing immediate response from local police and fire services. Over several hours, firefighting teams worked tirelessly to contain the fire, which ultimately resulted in the complete loss of garments valued between Rs 70-80 lakh.

Abhishek, an employee, narrowly escaped injury by jumping from the first floor, where another part of the garment business was situated. Authorities are set to conduct a thorough investigation into the fire's cause on Sunday, seeking to prevent future such occurrences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

 Australia
2
Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

 Global
3
Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

 Global
4
French Ice Dancers Claim first European Title Amid Controversies and Olympic Hopes

French Ice Dancers Claim first European Title Amid Controversies and Olympic...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why antibiotic resistance has become a global health emergency

AI’s greatest threat may be to human flourishing, not jobs or productivity

Quantum–AI convergence could fix pharma’s broken pipeline

AI’s next breakthrough will come from memory, not bigger models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026